Taxi and lorry drivers exchange blows near Queen Street; both arrested

Two men were arrested after a heated argument escalated into a physical altercation near Queen Street last Friday (June 26), resulting in one of them being taken to the hospital.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the fight at Queen Street Bus Terminal at around 3.45pm on June 26.

An Instagram video of the pair posted on Saturday by @jjyee0728 shows a lorry driver in a grey shirt gesturing angrily at a man in yellow in front of a red ComfortDelGro taxi.

The men appeared to be in an intense dispute with the man in grey, pointing accusatorily at the taxi driver before storming off towards his nearby lorry.

The man in yellow then steps into the driver's seat of the red taxi moments before the lorry driver returned with what appears to be a phone in hand.

"It's hot, don't be so hot-tempered," wrote the caption. "TGIF traffic is [already] very jammed."

In a second video posted by the same user on Sunday, the same taxi driver was earlier seen driving off when the lorry driver reached his arm into the open window of the taxi.

The man in yellow responds by attempting to hit the lorry driver before stepping out of his taxi.

He throws the first punch and the man in brown blocks it as they proceeded to exchange multiple blows with one another.

The lorry driver forcefully strikes the taxi driver a couple of times, causing him to stumble back onto his taxi.

Just as the taxi driver steadied himself and attempted to land a blow on the lorry driver, a man in blue pulls him back by the shirt.

A few other bystanders join him, attempting to diffuse the situation by talking both drivers down and keeping them apart.

The second clip depicting the physical scuffle has since gone viral with over 32k likes and over a thousand comments.

The Instagram user who posted the video told Shin Min Daily News that he recorded the video while waiting for a bus, pointing out that the lorry driver had been involved in a dispute with the taxi driver even before they stopped their vehicles.

He added that the two men were only seen arguing after parking their vehicles.

The police told AsiaOne that the two men, aged 36 and 57 respectively, were arrested in relation to the affray.

The 57-year-old man was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, who received a call for assistance along Ban San Street at about 4.15pm, confirmed that he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com