Taxi overturns in PIE crash, cabby and passenger taken to hospital

A 70-year-old male taxi driver and a 31-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital after being involved in an accident which left the ComfortDelGro taxi overturned on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday (Jan 8).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a taxi along the PIE towards Tuas, after the Jurong Town Hall exit, at around 7.15am.

The injured cabby and passenger were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A 68-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

In a TikTok video on Jan 8, a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi is seen lying overturned, with its airbags deployed, on the first or rightmost lane of the expressway.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the company was aware of the accident.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and providing all assistance as needed," said the spokesperson.

The transport operator added that it is assisting in investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

