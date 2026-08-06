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Taxi rear-ends Traffic Police expressway patrol car on PIE, 2 injured

Taxi rear-ends Traffic Police expressway patrol car on PIE, 2 injured
The male taxi driver and his passenger were taken conscious to hospital after the accident.
PHOTO: Fadhil Rahman
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONAugust 06, 2026 12:55 AMBYSean Ler

A 45-year-old male taxi driver and his passenger were taken to hospital following an accident with a Traffic Police (TP) expressway patrol car on the PIE towards Tuas at about 5.40pm on Tuesday (Aug 4).

A photograph of the aftermath posted by Fadhil Rahman shows a ComfortDelGro (CDG) Toyota Noah Hybrid 6-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with its front bumper lodged in the rear of the police vehicle. The MPV's air bags are also deployed.

Except for a partially dislodged rear air dam, the fully-electric Polestar 2 expressway patrol car appears to be largely intact.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the taxi driver and his 37-year-old male passenger were both taken conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A CDG spokesperson told AsiaOne that they are in contact with both the taxi driver and his passenger to provide them with the necessary support.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceTraffic policeSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Comfort DelgroTaxiAccidents - Traffic
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