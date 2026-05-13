'TB is not easily transmitted': MP Tan Kiat How advises as follow-up screenings continue in Bedok

Bedok residents have been urged to remain calm as tuberculosis (TB) follow-up screenings continue in the estate, with Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health, Tan Kiat How stressing that positive screening results do not necessarily mean a person is infectious.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 12), Tan said many residents may have questions as more screening results begin to come in but emphasised that further assessments are required to determine whether a case is latent or active TB.

He also noted that "most positive screening results are expected to be latent TB". Latent TB occurs when the bacteria remain inactive or "sleeping" in the body.

Individuals with latent TB are generally well and not contagious, although preventive treatment may still be offered.

Active TB, however, means the bacteria is active in the body and may cause symptoms, requiring treatment and follow-up care, he said.

Mobile X-ray vans will be deployed as part of the next phase of TB screenings to support further assessments.

This comes as three TB clusters totalling 13 genetically similar cases were detected in Bedok Central in April, with some likely linked to repeated visits or prolonged exposure at three key locations.

The locations are Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market, and Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre at Block 215 Bedok North Street 1.

'Not easily transmitted'

In a video posted alongside his Facebook post, Tan was seen speaking with a hawker, saying that an X-ray facility will be set up at Heartbeat@Bedok on May 14 and 15, with an additional screening day added on May 13.

The X-ray screenings are only for individuals who have been contacted and called up for further checks.

Seeking to reassure residents, Tan said TB "is not easily transmitted" and typically "requires prolonged and close contact over time". He added that everyday activities like eating, meeting, and spending time in Bedok remain low risk.

"Residents who require follow-up or treatment will be contacted and supported accordingly. We urge the public to remain calm, informed, and guided by facts as assessments continue," Tan was quoted as saying.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com