Singapore teacher dies after developing infection from trimming nails; tributes pour in

A primary school teacher who was battling cancer died on Monday (April 13), reportedly after developing an infection from a cut she sustained when trimming her nails.

White Sands Primary School said on social media on Wednesday that Jacqueline Bay was a "cherished member of our school family" and will be deeply missed by the community.

The educator, aged 50, taught English and Mathematics at the school, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Her mother told the Chinese paper that Bay was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in October 2025, and the cancer cells had spread to her spinal cord.

Due to a low platelet count, she was hospitalised for over two months. At her worst, she reportedly had to be fed, and she lost strength in her legs.

Gradually, Bay's condition improved, and she was able to walk again with some assistance, her husband said.

However, Bay recently sustained a cut when clipping her nails and subsequently developed a bacterial infection.

Her husband told Shin Min that she was admitted to hospital after developing a fever and given antibiotics, but her condition was unstable.

"At about 3am on Monday, her heart stopped. The nurses immediately performed CPR and rushed her to the intensive care unit," he said.

"However, the doctors said organ failure occurred due to a prolonged lack of oxygen."

Bay was placed on life support so that her family and friends could visit her for the last time.

Her bereaved mother recounted: "I told her, 'I will take good care of myself, so don't worry. If you can't hold on, depart to the Western Paradise!"

'Someone who puts her students first'

Over 40 condolence messages have since been written in memory of Bay after White Sands Primary School set up an online message board.

Numerous students and alumni spoke of the guidance and help they received from the teacher.

"Mrs Bay was one of the reasons why I could even graduate primary school," a tribute read.

"I wasn't the best student in academics. She pushed me to study hard and whenever I met her for Teachers' Day, she will never fail to get excited to meet me...thank you for always believing in me."

Another former student said their upper primary school days were the "best years" because of Bay.

"You allowed me to discover myself and develop myself in the best way possible. You were my foundation to being who I am today. Thank you Mrs Bay for everything. I would do anything just to relive those two years again."

One parent also remembered how the teacher had once "sacrificed" her personal break time to accompany an unwell child on their journey home.

"That simple yet selfless act spoke volumes about the kind of person you are — someone who truly puts her students first, always.

"Please know that you are deeply respected and dearly missed. Your kindness, dedication, and love will never be forgotten. You have touched our lives in a way that words can never fully express."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com