'Teacher hit my face with a metal rod': Parents lodge police report against tutor after multiple bruises found on 9-year-old daughter

The parents of a nine-year-old girl have accused a private tutor of excessive physical punishment, including hitting their daughter with a clothes hanger and using a "metal rod" to punish her, resulting in injuries.

They've also claimed that the female tutor had pinched their daughter on the chest and slapped her.

The mother, Zhou Min (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that they'd brought their daughter over from China in September this year with the intention to enrol her in a primary school here.

Zhou, 39, and her husband are both Chinese nationals who moved to Singapore earlier this year to work in a Traditional Chinese Medicine clinic.

Through recommendations from a friend, they arranged for a private tutor to coach their child in English and Mathematics in preparation for school.

On Nov 3 however, Zhou discovered multiple bruises on her daughter's body after the girl had showered.

Upon questioning, her daughter revealed that she had been punished by the tutor.

In an interview with both Zhou and her daughter, the girl revealed that the tutor would punish her if she didn't learn her vocabulary well. Besides being slapped, she alleged that the tutor would also pinch her on the arm, chest, and would also use a clothes hanger to hit her buttocks.

"One time, the teacher hit my face with a metal rod over a metre long and my teeth hurt," she said.

Based on texts between the tutor and parents, the tutor would usually provide updates on the session and had indicated to them on more than one occasion that their child "had been punished". Another time, she mentioned that the girl "was hit twice today".

However, the parents had assumed they were light punishments such as being slapped on the palm of the hands or on the buttocks, Shin Min Daily reported.

"When we saw the injuries, we were shocked," said Zhou.

Photos seen by Shin Min Daily News showed injuries on her arms, abdomen and near her chest. While there were no obvious bruising on the child's face, Zhou said a doctor had recommended that the girl see a dentist.

Police report made

The tutor, believed to be in her 60s, lives in a condominium in Ang Mo Kio and lessons would be held at her home twice a week from 9am till noon.

According to the paper, the girl did not tell her parents about the punishments endured and did not wish to make a police report initially in consideration of the tutor's age.

Zhou told Shin Min Daily News that she subsequently went ahead to make a police report due to the seriousness of the matter. The girl had also undergone a physical examination.

The girl also shared that she had been having nightmares and would often awaken suddenly in the middle of the night.

According to the Chinese daily, police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the tutor's home, a person who answered the door stated that the tutor was not at home, nor were they willing to be interviewed. Calls and texts made to the tutor's number also went answered.

Zhou stated that following the incident, she plans to enrol her child in a regular tuition centre.

