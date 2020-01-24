Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15

PHOTO: Pixabay
Kok Yufeng
The New Paper

The secondary school teacher believed his student "had a crush on him" and secretly flirted with the 15-year-old girl.

Asking her out on multiple occasions, he hugged and kissed her, touched her chest and buttocks, and tried to pressure her into having sex with him.

He became verbally abusive, telling her she deserved to be raped when she did not want to go out with him. The teacher, now 34, was yesterday sentenced to 17 months' jail for committing indecent acts on the girl.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of the offence, with another four counts taken into consideration. He cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard that the man started teaching the victim's class in Jan 2017. She followed him on Instagram that month and from May 2017, the pair began messaging each other.

On Aug 31, when the victim wished him a Happy Teacher's Day, the man flirted with her and suggested she give him a whistle so he could "blow" it and make her sit in front of him.

In another conversation, when the victim expressed her discomfort over their age gap and the fact that he was her teacher, the man assured her they would keep a low profile until she graduated.

During a date on Sept 10, the teacher held the victim's hand while walking to a void deck and suddenly hugged and kissed her.

He then took her to a bench where he hugged and kissed her again and touched her chest over her clothes.

Later that night, she agreed to be his girlfriend on the condition they did not do anything she was not comfortable with. But the teacher tried to make her promise to have sex with him when she turned 17 or 18.

Two days later, the pair met at a fitness corner, where the teacher committed more indecent acts with the victim. They met again on Sept 14, and he hugged and kissed her again.

The pair messaged each other late into the night, and the teacher again tried to pressure the victim into having sex with him and to agree to marry him.

He became angry when she told him she disclosed their relationship to a friend, demanding to meet her. They did the next day, where he touched the victim inappropriately again.

The pair met for the last time on Sept 17. She finally broke up with him in October.

But the teacher continued to message her, proposing a "friends with benefits" arrangement and asked if he could continue to be intimate with her.

Their relationship came to light when the victim's mother saw the messages. The school and the police were alerted and the teacher was arrested.

The Ministry of Education said the man has been suspended since Nov 19, 2017, and is no longer teaching in any school. Internal disciplinary action will be taken against him.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore Crime Teachers

TRENDING

Singapore&#039;s first Wuhan virus case: Sentosa hotel sanitises rooms where patient, companions stayed
Singapore's first Wuhan virus case: Sentosa hotel sanitises rooms where patient, companions stayed
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura

SERVICES