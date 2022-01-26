Teachers cheer up student recovering from Covid-19 with heartwarming messages and meals

It's been a challenging time for all of us since the pandemic started. But through everything, our children have probably been the most confused and alarmed by the current situation with Covid-19. This is especially true for young ones recovering from Covid, longing to go back to school and play with their friends again.

In the case of Mervyn, his teachers made sure to let him know that he wasn't alone. From supportive WhatsApp messages to having breakfast delivered to their home, the teachers checked in on him every morning and every night. We spoke with his guardian, Ms Marie Margaret Silva, to share everything that happened during his recovery.

PHOTO: TheAsianparent

Teachers send encouraging messages to student spending recovery time for Covid

Marie told theAsianparent that Mervyn was very scared when he found out that he was infected with Covid-19. The poor boy even cried upon learning the news.

"I pacified him and assured him that we will take care of him until he recovered," she shared.

But Marie and her family weren't the only ones who wanted to ensure that Mervyn had a speedy recovery. His teachers, especially Ms Ley, would send him WhatsApp messages every single day without fail.

His guardian forwarded a few of the heartwarming interactions they had together. Do note that Ms Ley changed her name from Ms Seow since then.

PHOTO: TheAsianparent

Ms Ley would not only send him encouraging messages, but also motivational songs for him to listen to. Sending songs like All For Love and The Potter's Hand, she would message him writing, "You can listen to this song while you sleep."

There were even days when Ms Ley would go out of her way to send Mervyn some treats such as breakfast of his choice from McDonald's.

PHOTO: TheAsianparent

The young boy also received get-well cards from four other teachers as well as their principal. A care package was even organised for Mervyn by the principal.

PHOTO: TheAsianparent

'He thinks he is lucky to be in the best school'

With the uplifting efforts from Ms Ley and the teachers, Mervyn's family was grateful for them for helping to cheer him up during his recovery from Covid.

"As a family, we were very, very happy about how kind and concerned the school was," Marie told theAsianparent.

PHOTO: TheAsianparent

She added that Mervyn would also look forward to his teachers' messages. He even spent time drawing pictures and cards to thank them.

"He would tell everyone who asked him how he was about how kind his teachers and principal are. He thinks he is lucky to be in the best school," she said.

The support didn't stop there. Apparently, Ms Ley organised a little welcome back party for him. Marie said little Mervyn "was very happy and thrilled".

Let this be a reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can go a long way. Be kind every day and remember to always stay safe, everyone!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.