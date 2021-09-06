Techno music, loud cheers: Maskless diners throw late-night birthday party at Aljunied

It was a night of loud music and booze for a group of diners last Saturday (Sept 4).

The rowdy group comprising 10 people had gathered for a birthday booze-fest at the back alley of a restaurant on Upper Aljunied Road that night, even as experts predict a surge in locally transmitted Covid-19 cases over the next few weeks.

In a video shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the late-night ravers could be seen dancing along to the loud techno beat.

Raising their beer glasses high in the air, the group, who were mostly middle-aged men and younger women, cheered in delight. All of them were not wearing face masks.

The party lasted till 11.10pm, wrote Facebook user Al Neodymium in the caption.

Speaking to reporters from Shin Min Daily News, the restaurant manager, who declined to be named, said his staff had tried their best to dissuade the group from drinking and causing a huge ruckus.

Current safe management measures state that the sale and consumption of alcohol in all F&B establishments are prohibited after 10.30pm.

An HDB resident living in the vicinity told the Chinese evening daily she saw more customers drinking at the restaurant on Sept 3 night until 2am the next day.

She could not confirm if they were the same group of diners in the video.

The 61-year-old woman said: “I’ve considered reporting this to the police, but I did not want to cause any trouble.”

According to safe management measures, restaurants are permitted to seat dine-in groups of up to five fully vaccinated people. Entertainment, in the form of live entertainment and recorded music, is not allowed.

