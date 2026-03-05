Teck Whye fatal crash: Man who drove under influence behind fatal accident had prior arrest for similar offence

A 29-year-old man, who was arrested for driving under influence after the car he was driving crashed into two elderly pedestrians in Choa Chu Kang in November last year, is among three persons to be charged in court on Thursday (March 5).

The trio, aged between 29 and 36, are accused of allegedly driving under the influence of etomidate. They ended up in separate accidents between August 2025 and January this year.

2 similar offences in 3 months

AsiaOne reported on the fatal Teck Whye accident, which happened along Teck Whye Lane at about 2.50pm on November 8, 2025.

Two elderly women, aged 83 and 84, were standing on the pavement preparing to cross the road when the 29-year-old male driver mounted the pavement and crashed into them.

The younger woman was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she later died of her injuries, while the older woman suffered a fractured left hip and left wrist.

@asiaone The 29-year-old driver has been arrested for driving without due care and attention under the influence of intoxicating substances causing death. E-vaporisers were also found in his car. #sgnews #Singapore #Car #Accident #Police #Vape ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Vapes were seized from the man's vehicle during investigations and the man was found to have inhaled from an e-vaporiser containing etomidate.

Three months prior, on August 10, 2025, the said driver was also arrested for driving under the influence of substance and driving without due care and attention.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday (March 4) that the man had collided with a traffic light at the cross junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road.

He was found with two e-vaporisers and 38 e-vaporiser pods. During investigations, the man confessed to conducting delivery services for pods containing etomidate.

The 29-year-old will be charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, driving under the influence of substance and driving without due care and attention.

He is also being investigated for three other instances of traffic offences, including failing to conform to a red traffic light signal on July 5, 2025.

Two other cases in Pasir Ris and Choa Chu Kang

Two other drivers, a 30-year-old man and another 36-year-old man, are also accused of allegedly driving under the influence of etomidate in separate accidents at Choa Chu Kang and Pasir Ris, respectively.

On September 19, 2025, the car driven by the 30-year-old man had collided with a motorcycle at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and Brickland Road.

Police said the man was driving erratically, swerving left and right within the right lane, before the collision occurred.

He was also observed to have thrown objects out of his car window, which were later recovered by officers and found to be e-vaporisers and pods.

The case involving the 36-year-old man happened on Jan 3 at the cross junction of Pasir Ris Drive 6 and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

He allegedly drove against traffic resulting in an accident with a stationary car at the traffic light.

The offence of driving under the influence of a substance carries a fine of up to $10,000, jail of up to 12 months, or both.

Police also warned motorists that they must not drive while under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances or alcohol, adding that they will take "firm action" against those found doing so.

[[nid:730471]]

editor@asiaone.com