Woman, 83, dies in Choa Chu Kang accident; 29-year-old driver arrested for driving under influence

Two 83-year-old women were injured after a crash crashed into them in Choa Chu Kang on Sunday (Nov 8) afternoon. One of the women later died of her injuries in hospital.

The accident happened along Teck Whye Lane at about 2.50pm.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police said the accident involved a car and two pedestrians.

"An 83-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while another 83-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away," police said.

In a separate statement to AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that two persons were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police added that the driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested for the offence of driving without due care and attention under the influence of intoxicating substances causing death.

Vapes were also seized from the man's vehicle during subsequent investigations and the man has also been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

Road closed for scene documentation

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 5.30pm, the two-lane road was already closed off to vehicular access.

At least two motorcycles, one patrol car and a crime scene van from the Traffic Police (TP) were at the scene.

TP investigators were observed to be conducting scene documentation using terrestrial 3D scanners.

Although no visible blood stains were seen on the road surface, the car's front bumper was badly damaged.

The offence of driving without due care and attention under the influence of intoxicating substances causing death carries a maximum penalty of $10,000 fine, 12 months' jail, or both.

A mandatory two-year driving disqualification will also be imposed for those found guilty of the offence.

[[nid:721924]]

editor@asiaone.com