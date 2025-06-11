Teen, 16, convicted of rioting with deadly weapon after attacking victim at MRT station

A 16-year-old was convicted of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon after an incident in which he and five other teenagers attacked a 17-year-old at Buona Vista MRT station over a rape allegation, which turned out to be a misunderstanding.

On June 9, the court called for a report to determine if he was suitable for reformative training.

Young offenders ordered to undergo reformative training are detained in a centre for a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to a gag order, confronted and attacked the victim on Sept 1, 2024.

The group had accused the victim of raping one of their friends but learnt during the incident that it did not happen.

According to court documents, the teen and his accomplices, aged 13 to 17, met the victim at the MRT station at about 11pm.

The group, which included two girls, then led him to the rail corridor near the station which was more secluded.

There, the 16-year-old and two others began kicking and punching the victim while one of them filmed the attack with a mobile phone. While the victim was on the ground, another member of the group allegedly shaved off his eyebrows.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hairul Hakkim said: “At this point, (the 16-year-old) brandished a deadly weapon, a flick knife (with a blade measuring 9cm in length), and pointed it at the victim and asked whether the victim wanted to ‘try the knife’.”

After the assault, the group made the victim lick the ground.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered several injuries, including lacerations on his left cheek, multiple bruises on his back and abrasions on his knee and elbow. He lodged a police report the day after the attack.

The 16-year-old was convicted on March 24. In remand currently, he will be sentenced on July 17.

