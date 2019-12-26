Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A teenage boy has been taken to court after he allegedly molested three women, including two in their 70s, on the same day.

Khamalhan Kavnor Subramaniam, 17, who appeared in a district court on Tuesday (Dec 24) now faces three counts of molestation.

The Malaysian teenager allegedly went to the eighth storey of a block of flats in Whampoa at around 6pm on Dec 16 this year and touched a 79-year-old woman's private parts as she was squatting down in a corridor.

He is also accused of molesting a 49-year-old woman in a lift at a Bendemeer block of flats minutes later.

He is said to have struck for the third time about four hours after that.

According to court documents, Khamalhan allegedly molested a 73-year-old woman at a lift lobby on the seventh storey of another block nearby.

The teenager's case has been adjourned to Jan 7 next year.

If convicted of molestation, Khamalhan can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned for each charge.

He is one of several teenagers who have appeared in court in recent months over molestation charges.

On Dec 3, an 18-year-old young man admitted in court that he had molested his sister in January and February this year.

He had also asked her to perform an obscene act on him in April.

The 12-year-old girl rejected his requests and told the police later that month.

His case is still pending.

Separately, a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to a year and nine months' probation in April after pleading guilty to one count each of molestation and sexually exploiting a minor.

He committed these offences against a 14-year-old female classmate in 2017.

These two teenagers cannot be named due to gag orders to protect their victims' identities.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

