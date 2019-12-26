Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens

SINGAPORE - A teenage boy has been taken to court after he allegedly molested three women, including two in their 70s, on the same day.

Khamalhan Kavnor Subramaniam, 17, who appeared in a district court on Tuesday (Dec 24) now faces three counts of molestation.

The Malaysian teenager allegedly went to the eighth storey of a block of flats in Whampoa at around 6pm on Dec 16 this year and touched a 79-year-old woman's private parts as she was squatting down in a corridor.

He is also accused of molesting a 49-year-old woman in a lift at a Bendemeer block of flats minutes later.

He is said to have struck for the third time about four hours after that.

According to court documents, Khamalhan allegedly molested a 73-year-old woman at a lift lobby on the seventh storey of another block nearby.

The teenager's case has been adjourned to Jan 7 next year.

If convicted of molestation, Khamalhan can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned for each charge.