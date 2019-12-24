Teen allegedly trespassed into NUS hall and took 9 laundry bags containing items including underwear

SINGAPORE - A teenager allegedly trespassed into King Edward VII Hall at the National University of Singapore (NUS) multiple times and took at least nine laundry bags containing socks, exercise attire as well as male and female undergarments.

Goh An Soon, 19, who appeared in a district court last Thursday (Dec 19), currently faces one count each of criminal trespass, dishonest misappropriation of property, and theft.

The Straits Times understands that the Singaporean teenager was neither working nor studying at the university at the time.

Between Dec 19 last year and Feb 1 this year, Goh allegedly trespassed into the hall on eight separate occasions.

Within that time, he is said to have misappropriated the laundry bags four times.

He is also accused of stealing items worth $183 in total at the hall at around 5pm on Feb 1.

They included multiple socks, female undergarments, $80 in cash and bank cards.

Court documents did not reveal what he did with these items or how he got caught.