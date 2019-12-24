Teen allegedly trespassed into NUS hall and took 9 laundry bags containing items including underwear

Between Dec 19 last year and Feb 1 this year, Goh An Soon allegedly trespassed into NUS' King Edward VII Hall on eight separate occasions.
PHOTO: Screengrab/NUS.edu.sg
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A teenager allegedly trespassed into King Edward VII Hall at the National University of Singapore (NUS) multiple times and took at least nine laundry bags containing socks, exercise attire as well as male and female undergarments.

Goh An Soon, 19, who appeared in a district court last Thursday (Dec 19), currently faces one count each of criminal trespass, dishonest misappropriation of property, and theft.

The Straits Times understands that the Singaporean teenager was neither working nor studying at the university at the time.

Between Dec 19 last year and Feb 1 this year, Goh allegedly trespassed into the hall on eight separate occasions.

Within that time, he is said to have misappropriated the laundry bags four times.

He is also accused of stealing items worth $183 in total at the hall at around 5pm on Feb 1.

They included multiple socks, female undergarments, $80 in cash and bank cards.

Court documents did not reveal what he did with these items or how he got caught.

NUS had announced in May that it has increased the number of security guards at hostels, will be adding hundreds of closed-circuit television cameras, and will better secure toilets as well as shower cubicles.

Goh was offered bail of $8,000 and will be back in court on Jan 9 next year.

If convicted of criminal trespass, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $3,000.

Offenders convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

If convicted of theft, Goh can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts NUS (National University of Singapore) Theft/Burglary

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES