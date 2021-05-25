Teen arrested after digital lock company's van 'hacked' and stolen in Yishun

We've all seen online pleas for help with items gone missing, but one recent appeal caught the eye of many.

On Monday (May 24), employees at My Digital Lock Pte Ltd discovered that their company van was missing.

The company said in a Facebook post that the theft took place at North Point Bizhub at around 10.15pm last Sunday. It filed a police report after CCTV footage showed "two suspects hacking our van and driving away".

Sharing photos of the missing van and its license plate number, the company offered a $2,000 reward for the person who came forward with the whereabouts of the vehicle and the person who stole it.

We need your help!!! Our NV350, GBD6425z was stolen last night at 1015pm 2 suspect have hack our van and drove away... Posted by My Digital Lock Pte Ltd on Sunday, May 23, 2021

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs

As the post made its rounds online, many Facebook users pointed out the irony of someone breaking into a digital lock company's van.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Others offered tips on securing vehicles while a few questioned if the incident was staged for publicity.

Within hours, someone spotted the van on the road and took a photo. The company then shared the image on its Facebook page, asking those who saw to "stop the driver and call 999 immediately".

When you all saw this van, please help me stop the driver and call 999 immediately Thanks for all the help but we need... Posted by My Digital Lock Pte Ltd on Monday, May 24, 2021

After a day-long search for the missing van, a man managed to locate it and helped the company to recover the vehicle.

In a follow-up post, the company called him a "brave warrior" and said that it gave him the $2,000 reward as promised.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

However, some netizens said that the company's request for people to help nab the suspect could endanger their safety.

In response to AsiaOne's query, the police said that they were alerted on May 24 morning to a case of vehicle theft at 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1.

An 18-year-old male suspect was arrested in relation to the incident, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

