Teen arrested for allegedly cheating Foodpanda of more than $14,000

A 17-year-old male was arrested yesterday (Aug 24) for his suspected involvement in cheating Foodpanda of more than $14,000 in false refund claims, the police said in a press release.

The police said they received a report from the food delivery company on Aug 21, alleging that it was deceived into approving a customer's fraudulent refund claims, believing that their riders had failed to deliver the customer's orders.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had made away with $14,000 worth of fraudulent refund claims on his delivery orders, which included cooked food, groceries and liquor.

He was charged in court today with cheating and has been offered a bail of $15,000. The teen will return to court on Sept 22.

If found guilty, he may face imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police reiterated that they take a serious view against anyone who may be involved in fraud activities, stressing that such perpetrators would be dealt in accordance with the law.

In March this year, a 27-year-old man was arrested after he was suspected of cheating food deliverymen of their payments by placing orders on cash terms, setting units not related to him as the delivery address and informing deliverymen to leave the food outside, claiming he would make payment via bank transfer.

