Teen arrested for attempting to extort money from woman using confidential information

Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a series of suspected extortion attempts, including one in which he tried to extort money from a woman.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday (July 17) that they received a report from the woman on Tuesday that an online acquaintance had threatened to upload confidential information relating her if she did not transfer money to the person.

It is understood that the information was private and personal to the victim.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the teenager and arrested him on Wednesday. A mobile phone was also seized.

The suspect is believed to be involved in other similar incidents and the police are investigating the case.

Those who are convicted of attempted extortion may be jailed for between two and five years and may also be caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Extortion/Blackmail crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover&#039;s boyfriend
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover's boyfriend
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: &#039;I don&#039;t care&#039;
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: 'I don't care'
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Simon Yam doesn&#039;t want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Simon Yam doesn't want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Ex-cabby admits to negligent driving which led to NUS student&#039;s death and injuries to 3 others
Ex-cabby admits to negligent driving which led to NUS student's death and injuries to 3 others
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen

LIFESTYLE

Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see

Home Works

5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters

SERVICES