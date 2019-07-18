Teen arrested for attempting to extort money from woman using confidential information

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a series of suspected extortion attempts, including one in which he tried to extort money from a woman.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday (July 17) that they received a report from the woman on Tuesday that an online acquaintance had threatened to upload confidential information relating her if she did not transfer money to the person.

It is understood that the information was private and personal to the victim.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the teenager and arrested him on Wednesday. A mobile phone was also seized.

The suspect is believed to be involved in other similar incidents and the police are investigating the case.

Those who are convicted of attempted extortion may be jailed for between two and five years and may also be caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.