Teen caught trying to sell vape to boy at Toa Payoh playground: HSA

An 18-year-old male was arrested on Monday (Nov 27) while trying to sell an e-vaporiser to a 13-year-old boy at a playground in Toa Payoh.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it received a tip-off that the suspect had been seen selling vapes at the location.

Following the arrest, HSA officers searched his home in Toa Payoh. They found and seized over 700 vapes and related components, which have an estimated street value of $15,400.

The suspect is currently assisting HSA in investigations.

"HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions on those who conduct illegal activities such as the peddling of prohibited e-vaporisers to members of the public, especially to youths and students," said the authority.

It is an offence to import, distribute or sell vapes and their components in Singapore.

If found guilty, first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, face a jail term of up to six months or both.

It is also illegal to buy, use or own a vape. Those caught doing so can be fined up to $2,000 per offence.

In 2022, a total of 800 students were prosecuted for vaping offences, HSA and the Ministry of Education said in October.

Noting the rising popularity of vapes, the authorities said they are working together with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to tackle the possession and use of vaporisers among students.

"Students caught using or possessing e-vaporisers will be required to attend cessation programmes arranged by HPB and schools.

"Recalcitrant offenders may also be referred by the schools to HSA for further action, such as composition fines or prosecution," said a HSA spokesman.

