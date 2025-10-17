Teen charged with alleged trafficking of etomidate vape pods found in vehicle

An 18-year-old male was charged on Friday (Oct 17) for allegedly trafficking e-vaporiser pods suspected to contain etomidate, a potent sedative-hypnotic drug.

In a statement released on Friday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that on Oct 16, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers detected suspected etomidate-laced e-vaporiser pods in a vehicle belonging to the alleged offender, Kwek Rui An Rayern.

Authorities seized two e-vaporisers and 127 suspected etomidate pods from the vehicle, while another five pods were later recovered from his residence in Bedok.

The seized items are currently undergoing laboratory testing for etomidate and investigations by HSA are ongoing.

According to HSA, the case has been adjourned to Oct 24.

On Oct 16, HSA reported that since the introduction of tougher anti-vaping laws six weeks ago, 1,339 individuals have been caught for related offences.

Five people, aged between 17 and 40, have been charged in court for the alleged trafficking of Kpods.

Two others were also charged for smuggling.

HSA reminded the public that it takes a serious view of offences related to e-vaporisers and etomidate trafficking.

This includes three to 20 years' imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane for importers, and two to 10 years' imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane for sellers and distributors.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

