Teen cyclist rides across road on red light, sent flying after car hits him in Punggol

The benefit of youth may be to take blows and get right back on your feet — but a car accident?

A young cyclist was sent flying after being struck by a car in Punggol but he was able to stand up and appeared to apologise to the driver, according to a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday (June 16).

In the footage of the incident, which took place just before midnight on Tuesday, a teenager dressed in a black T-shirt and black shorts can be seen riding his bicycle across a pedestrian crossing just after the lights turn green in favour of traffic.

A black saloon car on the leftmost lane accelerates and collides with the boy, who is sent flying onto the grass kerb.

His bicycle rolls off screen, while an object, believed to be the car's license plate, shoots up into the air before landing on the right lane.

Despite the apparent severity of the accident, the boy immediately gets to his feet after orientating himself and jogs towards the car.

The driver steps out and the boy speaks with the latter, appearing to apologise for his mistake by raising both his hands and also bowing to the driver.

The driver gets back into the car and the boy walks offscreen as the video ends.

The accompanying caption stated: "I witnessed a young boy riding a fixie bicycle beat the pedestrian red light and get knocked down by a car".

"Immediately after the collision, the boy got up quickly and approached the driver, apologising and admitting that it was his fault for crossing against the red light."

The poster said the car's number plate was also detached and landed on the road after the impact.

"After the driver left, I noticed a few minutes later that the boy had blood on his face, neck, and legs. I got out of my car and checked on him, asking if he was alright.

"He told me that he was okay. I then gave him some tissue (paper) to help clean the blood from his face and legs."

The poster said he was sharing the information in case the boy's family wanted to identify the driver involved in the accident.

[[nid:736833]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com