Passers-by free teen cyclist trapped under car in Jurong

A 14-year-old cyclist was rescued from underneath a car in Jurong by members of the public who banded together to lift the vehicle.

The traffic accident occurred at the junction of Jurong East Central and Jurong Gateway Road at about 1.25pm on Saturday (July 11), the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne.

In a video posted by Facebook user Toto Momz that afternoon, several men are seen attempting to hoist a grey car along a slip road.

The camera pans to show more passers-by joining the group, and an onlooker is heard saying that a boy is trapped under the car.

With about 10 people holding up the car, another two or three men carefully pulled the cyclist out, to the relief of all.

The boy was then carried to the roadside by rescuers, who ensured he laid down on the grass and checked his physical condition as they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

The Good Samaritans were praised by netizens, some who called them "heroes" for stepping in to render assistance.

The police told AsiaOne that a 14-year-old male cyclist was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

SCDF said they took the boy to the National University Hospital.

A 48-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com