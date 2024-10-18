Teen detained under ISA, planned to conduct suicide knife attack in Tampines

A 17-year-old Singaporean was handed a two-year detention order in September under the Internal Security Act (ISA), said the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Friday (Oct 18).

Investigations revealed that the self-radicalised teen had made plans to conduct a suicide knife attack near Tampines West Community Centre, after making a pledge of alliance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in May.

He had chosen the location as it had high footfall and was within a walking distance from his home, and planned to execute the attack on non-Muslims males during the September school holidays.

His plans involved using either a kitchen knife or a pair of scissors from his home as his weapon.

To make sure that he could kill or seriously injure his targets, the teen wanted to stab them in the neck, and even practised stabbing motions with the pair of scissors.

In June, he did a walkthrough of the route he would take from his house for the attack.

"The youth was determined to be killed by the police or passers-by during his attack, as it would fulfil his aspiration to become a martyr," said ISD in a press release.

"He felt a sense of pride knowing that his planned attack, if successfully executed, would be the first terrorist attack in Singapore in recent decades."

ISD's investigations revealed that the teen became exposed to teachings of foreign radical preachers in August 2023.

Following the Hamas' attacks last October, he joined online groups which provided updates on ISIS' activities.

Even before making plans for the knife attack in Singapore, the teen had intentions of travelling to Syria to join ISIS and engage in armed violence.

According to ISD, he had reached out to a contact based in Syria for travel advice and researched on flight routes. To prepare himself, he downloaded materials from an extremist magazine with tips for planning an attack.

While the teen was against National Service, he was willing to go through enlistment as he saw it as a "potential avenue to equip himself with military and combat skills" which would aid him in fighting in Syria.

Despite his parents' attempts to dissuade him from watching videos of foreign preachers, the teen ignored their advice and took steps to conceal his radical activities.

He also tried to influence his followers into hating non-Muslims by actively shared radical materials promoting armed jihad.

ISD's investigations to date show that the teen had acted alone, and he was also unsuccessful in radicalising his followers.

5 self-radicalised youths detained since 2020: Shanmugam

Speaking at an open area near Block 823 Tampines Street 81 — where the teen was planning to conduct his attack — Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said on Friday that the key to preventing self-radicalised youths from acting on their beliefs is early reporting.

"It allows ISD and the agencies to act fast, given how quickly radicalisation can occur."

In its statement, ISD noted that there is a growing threat of "lone-actor attacks against soft targets" using simple and easily accessible weapons.

Since 2020, ISD has detained five self-radicalised youths under the ISA.

Informing the authorities early also provides these youths with the opportunity for rehabilitation, especially in the early stages of self-radicalisation.

For instance, ISD may arrange for these individuals to undergo religious counselling, without arresting or detaining them.

The 17-year-old in this case was detained due to the extent of his radicalisation, as well as how close he was to carrying out his attack, Shanmugam explained.

The minister also emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant against imbibing radical materials.

"We cannot allow extremist narratives to take root in our society and threaten our security and social harmony," he said.

And when it comes to speaking about the conflict in Gaza, Shanmugam said that there are various platforms available.

These include government platforms, as well as community-organised platforms that make constructive efforts to help the people in Gaza.

"There are many things you can do if you want to make a difference," Shanmugam said.

