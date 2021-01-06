Teen found dead outside One Raffles Place

An 18-year-old male was found dead outside One Raffles Place on Tuesday night (Jan 5).

The police said he was found lying motionless at the foot of the building after they were alerted to the incident at 9.28pm.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne.

In photos circulating on social media, several police cars and an ambulance were seen at the location, with the area cordoned off by police tape.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.

