Teen girl squares up to man on train, discovers photos of her chest on his phone

A young female passenger recently confronted a man onboard the train and reported him to the police after she discovered that he was sneakily taking photos of her chest with his mobile phone.

Twitter user cathariiine_ recounted her experience which happened on Monday (May 17) night as when the train was reaching Newton station.

In the Twitter thread, she said she could not stay silent about the incident and said it started when the man, wearing a blue t-shirt, was pointing his phone at her in a suspicious manner.

"I looked into the (glass) reflection and saw him zooming the camera onto my chest area and taking picture/videos," she said.

When she confronted the man who was seated opposite her, she claimed that he switched albums to show her "an album full of racy pictures of pornstars/women" on his phone. The teen decided to press the emergency button which stopped the train while her friend called the police.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a suspected case of intentional harassment at 49 Scotts Road, and a 25-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

TW- sexual harassment

hi guys this is hard for me to talk about because it was so fresh, but i refuse to stay silent about it.

on 17 may, my friend and i were on the train reaching newton station, i looked up and saw the man pointing his phone at us in a really suspicious- pic.twitter.com/OvibBzTSQR — catto (@cathariiine_) May 19, 2021

She also said that she received an unsolicited Instagram message from a person claiming to be from the police – specifically, Transcom (Public Transport Security Command) on May 20.

This individual suggested that the teen "snatch" the phone away so as to have "strong evidence that the guy has taken a photo", adding, "We can (then) arrest him for the offence."

She replied that she could not control her "reaction right after a traumatic event" and told them that the police needs to do better.

The teen said: "Your colleague could have handled the whole situation better by not asking the victim to repeat and recall what happened during the traumatic event so many times."

The individual agreed and said: "I know we should have done better ... I'm sorry if I let u feel insecure in this convo."

The police told AsiaOne that they are separately looking into the allegations of improper conduct by a police full-time National Serviceman attached to the Public Transport Security Command.

"Officers of the Singapore Police Force, including National Service officers, are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. Officers who fail to do so will be dealt with accordingly."



