Teen living in market stall: Tin Pei Ling says girl doing well, authorities considering foster home

Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling has shared an update on the 15-year-old girl found living at the wet market along Circuit Road in a 10-minute video posted to Facebook on Friday (May 3).

Recalling her visit to the child at the hospital on Thursday, Tin said the girl is "coping well", "healthy" and "cheerful".

The teenager had showed Tin her new soft toys, along with a Pokemon game card that another child patient had given to her.

Her father also regularly visits her at the hospital, added the MacPherson MP.

She said: "While the father is assisting with investigations… the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is also working hard to work out a longer-term care arrangement for her."

To that end, foster care appears to be the best option for the girl and the MSF is currently reaching out to its foster network to do so, Tin said.

'I was shocked'

On April 3, an NEA officer discovered that the girl had been living in the wet market stall for the past 11 months, notifying Child Protective Services (CPS).

The CPS sent officers down, taking the girl to a hospital for medical assessment.

The girl, who barely spoke and would only gesture, relieved herself in pails in the stall.

"I was shocked, to be very honest, because I regularly visit the centre," Tin said. "In my most recent visit, which was during Chinese New Year this year, I did not notice anything unusual.

"Hawkers as well as patrons who frequent the centre also did not highlight any unusual observations as well."

To her understanding, the girl and her father, both permanent residents here, live on the northern side of Singapore.

As a single parent, the father cared for the girl - but because their home was quite far away from the wet market stall, the father arranged for his daughter to live in the stall for the past 11 months.

"Clearly, this arrangement is not right or conducive for the girl and is quite appalling, but based on what I know, perhaps the father was just doing what he thought was best for her given their circumstances," she added.

Tin said she will continue to keep in touch with the MSF on the wellbeing of the girl and see how better support can be provided to the girl and her father where necessary.

'Everyone has a role to play'

Tin also reminded the public to stay alert and report any suspected cases of abuse or neglect.

"Please do not hesitate to reach out someone or some agency and seek help," she said, adding that false alarms may happen but are still acceptable.

"I think that if we could really help someone, it's okay to be a bit kiasu… so that actions can be taken… and help can be given in a timely manner."

She also requested families capable of providing foster care to consider joining the foster care programme to help children in need.

The outpour of concern from the public also highlighted to Tin that there are "many kind-hearted people" in Singapore, which she is thankful of.

"I would also like to assure everyone that we are also doing our best to look out for one another within the community, and we'll continue to work with government agencies as best as we can to support those who need help."

ALSO READ: Police investigating case of 15-year-old girl who lived in Circuit Road food stall, relieved herself in pails

khooyihang@asiaone.com