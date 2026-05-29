Teen splashes red paint on house door, threatens to burn unit; arrested for loanshark harassment

A male teenager allegedly splashed red paint on the main gate and door of a home along Canberra Link, and also left a debtor's note outside the unit threatening to set it on fire.

Police officers arrested the 18-year-old alleged loanshark runner within six hours of receiving a report on Thursday (May 28).

In a news release on Friday, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 7.05pm.

The debtor's note outside the victim's home read, "Better call me to settle now. Next time come is burn!!"

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the alleged perpetrator within six hours with the help of images from police cameras.

The culprit is believed to be involved in three other similar cases of loanshark harassment along Sembawang Drive and Canberra Link, said the police.

He will be charged in court on Saturday under the Moneylenders Act.

The penalty for loanshark harassment for first-time offenders is a jail term of up to five years, along with a fine of between $5,000 and $10,000, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way," said the police

The public can call the police hotline at 999 if they suspect or know anyone involved in loansharking activities.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com