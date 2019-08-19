Teen threatens to kill ex, breaks into her home and steals her stuff

PHOTO: Pixabay
David Sun
The New Paper

When his former girlfriend refused to talk about their relationship, the teen threatened to kill her.

He also broke into her home and stole her belongings.

Last Thursday, Koh Wei Long, 19, was given 21 months of supervised probation and ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.

The polytechnic student was previously convicted of one charge each of housebreaking to commit theft, voluntarily causing hurt and abetting unlawful remote gambling.

Another three charges, for harassment, unlawful remote gambling and wilful trespass were taken into consideration.

His 18-year-old former girlfriend lived in a condominium in the north of Singapore.

She made a report on Jan 31 last year after Koh broke into her home and stole from her.

On Jan 5 last year, Koh climbed onto the unit's balcony from the first storey and entered via the unlocked sliding doors before going into the victim's room and stealing a hoodie and KrisFlyer card.

He returned the hoodie to the girl's father a week later.

KILL

On Jan 27, while he was in Vietnam, Koh threatened to return to Singapore and kill the girl as she did not want to talk about their relationship.

Four days later on Jan 31, he again entered the condominium, slipping past security to find her.

But, the girl's father told him to leave.

The teen also admitted to hitting and bruising the girl's left hand on Nov 14, 2017, during an argument.

He was also found guilty of helping a 16-year-old boy illegally obtain an account on a betting website.

During sentencing last Thursday, District Judge Tan Jen Tse warned Koh to keep to the conditions of the probation order.

His mother has been bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The penalty for housebreaking to commit theft is a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. The punishment for voluntarily causing hurt is a jail term of up to two years, or a fine up to $5,000, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts crime

