Teen traumatised after ceiling board at Junction 8 falls on his head

A 17-year-old boy barely had any time to react before a ceiling board fell on his head.

The accident, which took place on Monday (Jan 4) at Junction 8, left the teen feeling scared and in tremendous pain.

In his post, which was re-uploaded onto Instagram on Thursday (Jan 7), he recounted how he had been having his meal with a friend on the third level of the mall when misfortune befell him.

His friends were not hit and ran to the mall's centre management office to look for help.

According to the teen, a middle-aged man came out to check on him, asking if he was alright. When he said no, the other allegedly offered to get the group a drink before sending them off.

"As a 17-year-old, I didn't know what to do or say at the moment so I didn't really fight back or say anything," he wrote. "I was already in a lot of suffering so I went home thinking I could sleep it off."

He didn't tell his parents what had happened then.

However, the pain in his head woke him up in the middle of the night. He sought help at a polyclinic the next morning and was subsequently referred to the hospital. Before he was admitted, the teen had no choice but to tell his mother what happened at the mall.

After several tests and an X-ray, he was given some painkillers and allowed to rest for a night. He was discharged the next day.

"I'm still having headaches and my head is still swollen and hurts," he lamented. "Now I constantly look up cause I have a phobia that the ceiling is gonna fall on my head again [sic]."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Junction 8 said they were alerted to the fallen ceiling board on Monday and were aware that there was a group of teenagers sitting near the place of the incident.

"They appeared well at the time of the incident. Hence, we are concerned to learn that one of them was not feeling well as a result of the incident."

Junction 8 has since reached out to the teen and will provide their assistance and medical support where needed.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the hole in the ceiling has been patched up.

