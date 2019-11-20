Teen in video riding PMD on top of walkway shelter arrested for rash act

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 19-year-old teenager for his suspected involvement in riding a personal mobility device (PMD) on top of a walkway shelter, they said on Wednesday (Nov 20).

The case was classified as a rash act.

The police said in a statement that they received a report on the matter on Tuesday and preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place along Lompang Road the night before.

Using images from police cameras and from speaking with people on the ground, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to identify the teen and arrested him on Tuesday.

The police are investigating the case.

They warned that anyone convicted for rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others under the Penal Code, can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

A video of the PMD rider made its rounds online earlier this week. The video is shot at night and shows the teen, dressed in a white T-shirt, riding a PMD on the top of the walkway shelter.

The video is captioned "No riding on pavement No riding on grass Ride on shelter".