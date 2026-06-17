Teenage girl apprehended after being caught sitting on aircon ledge at Punggol HDB unit

A 13-year-old girl was apprehended after being rescued from the aircon ledge at an HDB unit in Punggol.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance on Tuesday (June 16) at around 6.50pm from Block 312B Sumang Link.

Eyewitnesses said that the girl had been sitting on the aircon ledge when SCDF personnel arrived, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The rescue lasted around five minutes.

The teen was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, said the police.

She was subsequently taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital by SCDF.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

National mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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dana.leong@asiaone.com