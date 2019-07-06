Teenager allegedly set fire to plastic chairs, assisting with police investigations

Read also

Preliminary investigations found that the teenager is believed to have set fire to plastic chairs placed at the tentage area.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet.

According to Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News, the tentage was set up for an event that a nearby temple was due to hold from Friday.

Photos of the scene showed that part of the tentage had been burned, and some of the red plastic chairs placed on the basketball court were melted by the fire.

A representative from the temple, Mr Lim, told Shin Min that more than 400 chairs were damaged.

The police are investigating the incident.

Those convicted of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.