Teenager caught with vapes 5 times sentenced to 2 years at Singapore Boys’ Home

A teenager was ordered to stay at the Singapore Boys' Home for 24 months after being caught with vapes on five separate occasions by the Health and Sciences Authority (HSA).

His detention at the juvenile rehabilitation centre started on Monday (July 21).

On March 19, 2024, the 15-year-old boy was caught possessing two vapes at a McDonald's restaurant in Nex shopping mall , according to charge sheets, reported The Straits Times.

He was also caught with vapes on four other occasions from February to October 2024 at Sin Ming Avenue, 201 Serangoon Central and at a HDB void deck at Sumang Walk in Punggol.

The boy also faced 15 other charges from the Singapore Police Force when he was hauled to court on July 21, said HSA on Thursday.

2,000 student vape cases in 2024

The Ministry of Health and HSA stated in April 2024 that the Ministry of Education will be notified when students are caught by HSA or other enforcement agencies for vaping offences outside school settings.

In addition to the penalty imposed by HSA, schools will take disciplinary action against students caught vaping, such as suspension, or caning for boys.

A Health Promotion Board (HPB) study published in June this year indicated that the adoption of e-vaporisers among youth has risen despite Singapore's total ban on them since 2018.

There were 2,000 cases of students, including those from institutes of higher learning, reported for possessing or using e-vaporisers in 2024, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a written parliamentary reply in response to a question by Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC) on Feb 26.

This is up from 800 cases in 2022, and 900 cases in 2023.

Possessing, using or buying vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Anyone who distributes, imports or sells vapes and their components can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Those who need help to quit vaping can join the HPB's I Quit programme by calling the QuitLine on 1800-438-2000. Participants need not worry about being prosecuted, as it does not presume they use or have used vaping products.

However, those caught using or possessing such items will be prosecuted.

From July 21, HSA has also extended the operating hours for its hotline to report vaping-related offences. It now operates from 9am to 9pm daily, including public holidays.

The authority has also launched a new online portal to report vaping-related offences at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape

