'Today is paint, next time you see how I burn': Teen, woman linked to multiple loanshark harassment cases arrested

A 19-year-old teenager and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday (Aug 2) for their alleged involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment.

Police said in a news release on Monday night that they were alerted to a series of loanshark harassment cases across the island on Sunday morning.

The cases took place between 2am and 10am, according to the police.

They added that the main gates and doors of several residential units were splashed with white, black, yellow and red paint, while debtors' notes were pasted on the doors.

A photograph provided by the police, purportedly showing a debtor's note left behind by the pair, read: "This is only the starting!!! Today is paint, next time you see how I burn!!! If you want settle then call me back ASAP!!! (sic)"

Officers from Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the duo through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

They were arrested within nine hours of the first report being lodged, the police said, adding that two mobile phones were seized as case exhibits.

Preliminary investigations found that the pair are believed to be involved in at least 10 other similar cases of loanshark harassment.

The duo will be charged in court on Tuesday under the Moneylenders Act.

If found guilty of the said offence, they could each be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to five years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

As caning can only be imposed on male offenders below 50 years old, the woman may receive an additional term of imprisonment in lieu of caning if convicted.

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