Teenager who molested 12-year-old girl at staircase landing gets 18 months' probation

Lester Ong Pei Cong, who is now a full-time national serviceman, was sentenced to 18 months' supervised probation on June 13, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Charmaine Ng
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Pretending that he needed help for a photography competition, Lester Ong Pei Cong lured a 12-year-old girl to a staircase landing, where he molested her.

The 18-year-old, who is now a full-time national serviceman, was sentenced to 18 months' supervised probation on Thursday (June 13).

Under the conditions of the supervised probation, Ong must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am, and perform 120 hours of community service.

To address his sexual offending, he must also attend sessions by a psychologist on healthy sexuality and responsible sexual conduct, as well as avoid being left alone with a child aged 12 and below unless supervised by an adult.

His parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during the period of probation.

Ong had approached the girl, who was walking past the lift lobby area of Block 233 Pending Road on her way home from school, at about 3.15pm on July 12 last year.

He asked her to be his model for a photography competition, and the girl agreed.

She went with him to the second-floor staircase landing of the block, and as she was going up the steps, Ong patted her buttocks lightly.

He apologised, which led the girl to believe it was accidental, according to court documents.

Later, Ong asked the girl for permission to touch her legs and adjust her pose, which she agreed. He held the girl's knees and pushed her legs apart.

This caused the girl to feel uncomfortable and she closed her legs, but Ong tried to do it again. However, the girl refused to budge.

Ong then touched her chest before the girl pushed him away and left.

Once she was home, the girl told her parents about the incident and they took her to the police station to lodge a report.

After he was identified and arrested, Ong admitted to using the photography competition as an excuse for the girl to follow him. He did not take any photos.

He also claimed he had acted in a moment of impulse and regretted his actions afterwards.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore courts Molest Singapore Crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Singapore&#039;s food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Singapore's food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
#Joeyjios: Gram Cafe&#039;s wobbly pancakes are here - but only 90 servings will be made daily
#Joeyjios: Gram Cafe's wobbly pancakes are here - but only 90 servings will be made daily
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
15 cheap buffets in Singapore under $15++ to eat your fill at (2019)
15 cheap buffets in Singapore under $15++ to eat your fill at (2019)
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
Good deals must share June 10-16: Free McDonald&#039;s breakfast on Father&#039;s Day and $1 durian hotpot
Free McDonald's breakfast on Father's Day, $1 durian hotpot and other deals

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
iKON&#039;s B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use

SERVICES