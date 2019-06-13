Teenager who molested 12-year-old girl at staircase landing gets 18 months' probation

Lester Ong Pei Cong, who is now a full-time national serviceman, was sentenced to 18 months' supervised probation on June 13, 2019.

SINGAPORE - Pretending that he needed help for a photography competition, Lester Ong Pei Cong lured a 12-year-old girl to a staircase landing, where he molested her.

The 18-year-old, who is now a full-time national serviceman, was sentenced to 18 months' supervised probation on Thursday (June 13).

Under the conditions of the supervised probation, Ong must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am, and perform 120 hours of community service.

To address his sexual offending, he must also attend sessions by a psychologist on healthy sexuality and responsible sexual conduct, as well as avoid being left alone with a child aged 12 and below unless supervised by an adult.

His parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during the period of probation.

Ong had approached the girl, who was walking past the lift lobby area of Block 233 Pending Road on her way home from school, at about 3.15pm on July 12 last year.

He asked her to be his model for a photography competition, and the girl agreed.