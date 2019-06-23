Teenagers turn to The Straits Times to improve their English

Read also

"I used to score B4s for my English, but in the recent mid-year exams, I got an A1.

"Articles in The Straits Times can be a bit challenging to read sometimes, but reading them has helped me improve my comprehension skills."

Daryl takes classes at English-language learning centre Write Edge, an enrichment centre that uses The Straits Times as a teaching aid.

Write Edge uses NewsEd, a news portal where students can access ST articles.

Through NewsEd, teachers and students get the latest articles, some of which come with questions to hone the current affairs knowledge and thinking skills of learners.

The students read the articles and are tested on their understanding of them, learn to challenge or support different viewpoints and build up their general knowledge through topic-based discussions.

The Straits Times Schools teaching specialist Debra Ann Francisco showing 80 teachers from 58 primary and secondary schools how to incorporate the news in their teaching to spice up their class and engage students in discussions about current affairs

Ms Ayesha Iskander, the teacher development and training head for secondary school education at Write Edge, says that teenage students do not just improve their reading and writing skills, they also become more confident in expressing their opinions both in writing and speaking.

"As teenagers are accustomed to reading social media sites, the information they receive is often condensed and require shorter attention."