Teetering on the edge: Woman rescued from ledge of building in Ubi

A 42-year-old woman sitting on a ledge at the Vertex Building was rescued on Wednesday (Oct 28), Stomp reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they received the call for assistance at 33 Ubi Avenue 3 at about 1.10pm.

Upon their arrival, she was seen sitting on a ledge. SCDF deployed a safety life air pack as a precaution.

Two passers-by, one named Mark, and another one who declined to be named, shared photos of the incident with Stomp.

A video clip taken by one of the passers-by showed a group of SCDF officers deploying a safety net from the building as they rescued the woman and carried her off the ledge.

There were no injuries reported.

Thereafter, the police arrested the woman under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

annatan@asiaone.com