Telcos to retire 3G network, starting with M1 from Aug 1; Singtel and StarHub to follow

SINGAPORE — From Aug 1, local mobile network operators will begin to bid farewell to 3G — or third-generation wireless technology that helped to usher in modern smartphones.

M1 will be the first to retire its entire 3G network as all its 3G customers have subscribed to 4G or 5G services.

Singtel and StarHub will give their remaining 3G subscribers more time to migrate, with plans to discontinue the network from November, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a statement on July 24.

Once the network is shut down, those still on 3G devices will no longer receive voice, messaging and data services.

The progress update comes after the network operators in July 2023 announced plans to retire 3G networks. IMDA required operators to ensure that those who used 3G were migrated smoothly to 4G or 5G networks, and said the companies could shut down the service after July 31.

Introduced more than two decades ago, 3G networks ushered in the smartphone era by enabling widespread mobile internet browsing and transforming smartphones like the iPhone 3G and early Samsung Galaxy S devices into mini-computers.

IMDA said fewer than 0.1 per cent of mobile subscribers here, or less than 9,000 lines as at June, are still on 3G, and added that its discontinuation will help telcos prioritise investments in 5G networks to support digital transformation plans for enterprises.

5G marks the latest standard in cellular networks, which offers high-quality streaming and support for data-intensive apps.

IMDA said subscriptions for 5G have picked up since it was introduced in 2022, accounting for 20 per cent of subscribers, which are expected to grow in numbers.

Network operators are required to provide a range of 4G and 5G service plans at different price points and mobile phone options to help 3G users make the switch, said IMDA, noting that the firms have provided dedicated assistance to vulnerable groups, such as senior subscribers, and the delivery of SIM cards to those with mobility issues.

Since February, IMDA has also stopped the import and sale of 3G mobile devices in Singapore to prevent further proliferation in the market. Retailers and service providers that use 3G connectivity, such as car manufacturers and fleet management service providers, were also told of the planned retirement of 3G networks, said IMDA.

M1, Singtel and StarHub said in separate statements that it is assisting those still reliant on 3G services to fully move to next-generation networks through calls, messages and in-person outreach, adding that the move will help them to enhance 5G services, which support better speeds, security and applications.

M1 said all customers have subscribed to 4G or 5G networks as at July 24, although a small percentage still use 3G handsets and are urged to move to the latest networks.

Singtel deputy chief executive Anna Yip said on July 24 that it will retire its 3G network progressively from November to give a small number of customers more time to switch over.

She said post-paid customers concerned about costs will get to stay on their existing price plans and even receive a free 5G SIM card.

Customers who have received notifications about the 3G closure are advised to call 1688 to discuss their device options, said Yip, who added that Singtel has reached out to customers, especially seniors and vulnerable groups, to help them navigate their new device and ensure they can continue to use essential apps for their daily activities.

StarHub encouraged its users to upgrade to a 4G-compatible device promptly to avoid any service disruption once it retires the network from November.

To determine if a device is still using 3G, users can check the network status icon, typically located in the top right corner of the smartphone screen. Those with phones that display a constant 3G or H+ symbol will likely need to upgrade their device.

In other countries, major carriers like those in Australia and Europe, have also made moves to phase out 3G, with most of these networks scheduled to shut down before the end of 2024. The US and Malaysia have already completed the transition.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.