Telok Blangah accident: Driver handed 7 charges for multiple traffic violations

The driver involved in the Telok Blangah hit-and-run case has been charged for various traffic offences.

Kenneth Kang, 34, was handed seven charges on Friday (Nov 7), for: driving while under disqualification, dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention causing hurt, failing to stop after an accident, failing to make a police report after a traffic accident, failing to render assistance after a traffic accident, and leaving a vehicle in a position likely to cause danger.

At about 8.30am on Nov 4, Kang was allegedly driving a car along Telok Blangah Drive despite being disqualified from holding a driving licence from Nov 11, 2024, to Nov 10, 2025, according to charge sheets.

Police officers had been patrolling the area when they spotted a car that had mounted a kerb. As the officers were checking on him, the driver suddenly drove off — colliding with two cars, a van and a bus, said the police in a news release on Nov 6.

A 48-year-old man, who was driving one of the cars, was injured and taken to hospital.

Kang subsequently abandoned the car and fled on foot along Telok Blangah Hill. An e-vaporiser was found in his vehicle.

The day after the incident, he was arrested at an industrial building near Kaki Bukit.

Kang could be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to three years, or both, for driving under disqualification.

For dangerous driving, he faces a fine of up to $5,000, or a one-year jail term, or both.

For driving without due care or attention causing hurt, the man could be fined up to $2,500, or jailed for up to a year, or both.

Failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and failing to render assistance each carries a fine of up to $3,000, or imprisonment of up to a year, or both.

For leaving a vehicle in a position likely to cause danger, Kang could be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

The case has been adjourned to Nov 21.

