Temasek Foundation is giving out 100,000 bottles of Vitamin D tablets to expecting mums and families

The Temasek Foundation will be providing more than 100,000 bottles of Vitamin D tablets to low-income families and seniors, as well as expectant mothers assessed to be suitable to take the supplements.

They announced the news in a media release on Thursday (March 11), as a part of their campaign to raise more awareness on the importance of Vitamin D.

Studies suggest many Singaporeans are deficient in Vitamin D.

'Sunshine Vitamin' supplements for vulnerable residents and pregnant mothers

The “convenient melt-on-tongue Vitamin D3 formulation" was developed by the nutrition and health arm of German multinational company BASF.

Ms Tina Low, Vice President, Global Business Management, BASF Human Nutrition noted, “We’ve formulated the Vitamin D tablets according to recommended intake levels, backed by scientific rationale, and with the objective of decreasing deficiency among Singaporeans.

“The melt-on-tongue formulation also makes it easy to consume the supplements,” she added.

The supplements will come in bottles of 100 tablets and have a dosage of 400 Internation Units (IU) per tablet. Each bottle is roughly equivalent to two months’ supply for an adult.

From March 15 to March 28, the distribution of Vitamin D tablets will take place for Singapore residents with Blue or Orange Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) cards or Public Assistance recipients.

The supplements can be collected at the following locations:

Participating Guardian, Unity and Watsons pharmacies (subject to assessment by pharmacists)

5,000 expectant mothers receiving antenatal care will be provided with the supplements by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH)

About 1,500 vulnerable seniors will also be given supplements by SATA CommHealth through its Doctors-On-Wheels programme, Homecare and Rehabilitation Services, Community Hub in Fernvale and at six medical centres situated across the island

“This programme is the latest of many Stay Prepared Covid-19 initiatives by Temasek Foundation, the aims of which are to enhance resilience and support communities locally and internationally during the pandemic,” Temasek Foundation added in their media release.

The #StrongerWithSunshine campaign

The organisation will also be rolling out a public education campaign to raise more awareness on the importance of Vitamin D.

Their #StrongerWithSunshine campaign is said to feature a microsite that includes personal experiences from community influencers. They are expected to discuss how they boost their Vitamin D levels with regular outdoor activities and good nutrition.

Vitamin D is commonly known as the “sunshine vitamin.” It is usually made in the skin when one is exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. This vitamin plays a vital role in supporting our immune system, our body’s muscle functions and helps keep our bones strong and healthy.

However, in Singapore, it’s been found that many are not getting enough Vitamin D. This may have worsened after consistently staying indoors due to the pandemic, Temasek Foundation said the media release.

The public should seek advice from healthcare professionals if they think they are at risk of Vitamin D deficiency, Temasek Foundation also said.

“We see a high prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in pregnant women globally and in Singapore,” Professor Jerry Chan, Senior Consultant, Department of Reproductive Medicine, KKH also stated.

“It is important for pregnant women to get an adequate amount of Vitamin D as it is proven to reduce the risk of complications in pregnancies such as preterm birth and low birth weight in infants.”

