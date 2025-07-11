Can Singapore run without air-conditioning or fossil fuels? We break down the innovations Temasek Foundation is backing for $2m

The increase in greenhouse gas emissions has resulted in rising temperatures and sea levels, leading to extreme weather events like heavy rainfall - all of which are no stranger to those of us residing in Singapore.

If ignored, these environmental ills might come at a greater cost in the long run; unpredictable weather results in reduced agriculture yield leading to a food shortage. Worsened climates impact public health with the added burden of heat stress.

Temasek Foundation's The Liveability Challenge (TLC) thus called for sustainable innovations to address pressing challenges across two key themes: Cool Earth and Decarbonisation. One winner was selected for each theme, with both securing $1 million each in catalytic funding.

The winners are Singapore-based Krosslinker for their cooling paints (Cool Earth) and Canada-based Ayrton Energy for their hydrogen carrier solution (Decarbonisation).

Watch the videos as we breakdown how their innovations work to build a greener, more sustainable planet that ensures liveable environments for generations to come.

Rethinking how we stay cool

Is it your first instinct to turn to the air-conditioner as things heat up?

The ubiquitous cooling device has become a staple across our local offices and shopping malls. Even at home, a 2017 survey conducted by the National Environment Agency (NEA) revealed that air-conditioner usage accounted for the highest electricity consumption in the average Singapore household.

While air-conditioning helps many of us to live more comfortably, mass usage is slowly contributing to a vicious cycle, as large amounts of energy are required and harmful emissions that contribute to the greenhouse effect are produced as a by-product.

To address the gap in sustainable cooling solutions, Krosslinker, a deep tech advanced material start-up based in Singapore, has come up with a form of paint that helps buildings stay cool constantly without the need for any other device or electricity.

The product has been tried and tested in Abu Dhabi with promising results. During the trials, buildings were coated with KrossShield Paint, a next-generation aerogel based passive cooling paint. The team then measured surface temperatures and found that the painted buildings had a 30-degree celcius reduction in surface temperatures, effectively cooling the entire building down.

It works as a fast, scalable and energy-free solution that applies just like regular paint.

Having clinched $1 million in catalytic funding, Krosslinker will work towards urban heat mitigation with their paints, with a pilot programme in Singapore serving as a global reference. They're also working to reduce its cost to inspire higher adoption levels.

Hydrogen is the new diesel

Hydrogen is a viable, efficient energy source that only releases water as a by-product - no nasty gases.

Sounds too good to be true? It has been, for the most part. Highly flammable with low density, hydrogen is notoriously difficult and dangerous to transport as it requires expensive logistics such as high-pressure tanks and cryogenic cooling.

But Ayrton Energy is looking to change that. The team proposes that hydrogen energy might just be the diesel of tomorrow.

Using a proprietary liquid carrier, e-LOHC technology, hydrogen can be chemically bonded to a carrier oil which ensures stable liquid hydrogen storage even at room temperature. When needed, hydrogen can easily be released from the carrier oil without compromising on quality. With that, hydrogen can be transported and used just like diesel.

This would mean that companies using fossil fuels can seamlessly make the switch to clean energy even while retaining existing infrastructure.

What's more, Ayrton Energy's liquid carriers can be reused and recycled - a cost-effective solution that also minimises waste.

As winners of The Liveability Challenge 2025, Ayrton Energy is now looking forward to fast-tracking the launch of their technology, bringing commercialisation and manufacturing plans in Asia to life.

The Liveability Challenge 2025

The Liveability Challenge is a global sustainability innovation competition that crowdsources global innovations to benefit Singapore and the greater environment.

This year, in its eighth edition, The Liveability Challenge 2025 saw over 1,200 applications from around the world.

With $1 million each in catalytic funding from Temasek Foundation, the two winners will go on to scale the innovations that mark real change in decarbonising our planet and making our cities thrive with better liveability.

