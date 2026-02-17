Temperature drops to 21.8 deg C in Singapore on the first day of Chinese New Year

Hot and humid weather has made way for cooler temperatures on Tuesday (Feb 17), the first day of Chinese New Year, after heavy downpours swept across the country.

Temperatures across Singapore dipped amid the gloomy weather, reaching a low of 21.8 deg C at Newton at 12.11pm, according to data from the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Light to moderate rain persisted into the afternoon, with checks by AsiaOne at 4.22pm showing a low of 23.1 deg C in Admiralty and a high of 24.7 deg C in Semakau Island.

Wet weather across the island is expected to persist for a few days before transitioning into relatively drier weather, said the MSS in a media advisory on Monday.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected before the weather mellows out to a period of dry days, though brief localised thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 and 33 deg C on most days, with a high of around 34 deg C on some days over the next two weeks.

