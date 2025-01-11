Award Banner
Temperatures drop to 21.6 deg C amid monsoon surge in Singapore

Ongoing rains that battered Singapore since the previous day led to temperatures dipping to 21.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rauf Khan
Drima Chakraborty
January 11, 2025

The temperature dipped to 21.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday (Jan 11) morning after ongoing rains battered Singapore since the previous day.

The low was recorded at Newton at 8.51am, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

This comes after the National Environment Agency (NEA) predicted on Jan 9 that a monsoon surge, referring to a sudden strengthening of wind speeds that causes cold air to rush southwards in the South China Sea, would bring rainy and windy weather to the island between Jan 10 and 13.

The temperature is slightly higher than 2024's lowest of 21.4 deg C recorded in Paya Lebar on July 12. The country's coldest temperature of 19.4 deg C was recorded in 1934 and 1989, according to the NEA.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) also issued flash flood warnings on Jan 10 in Jalan Seaview, located off the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South, as well as Jalan Pokok Serunai.

At Jalan Seaview, AsiaOne observed that water levels were ankle-deep before 10pm and almost at mid-calf around 11pm on Friday, with canals nearly overflowing. This coincided with the high tide at 9.46pm, which led to slower discharge of water.

Motorists generally avoided the area, apart from residents returning home and service vehicles on standby.

