Temporary facility to provide space for 500 more congregants at Al-Istighfar Mosque in Pasir Ris

A temporary prayer space will be set up in Pasir Ris to meet growing demand for Friday prayers, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim.

Speaking at the annual Minister's Hari Raya Get-Together on Friday (April 10), Assoc Prof Faishal said that the temporary space will be set up directly opposite Al-Istighfar Mosque and be ready by the fourth quarter of this year.

The new space will be able to accommodate around 500 congregants for Friday prayers, on top of the existing capacity for 3,300 people at Al-Istighfar Mosque.

The temporary space is a response to the "pressing need for prayer spaces" from Pasir Ris residents as well as workers from the Loyang and Changi Industrial areas, Assoc Prof Faishal said.

"We will support the community's request and ensure that everyone has a safe and comfortable space for their prayers," he said, adding that the temporary space will remain in operation until the new mosque at Tampines North opens.

Speaking about the new mosque in Tampines North, Assoc Prof Faishal said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and Darul Ghufran Mosque have conducted community engagements to get suggestions on design, and that many raised the need for mosque facilities to serve young families and elderly residents.

"We will incorporate these suggestions into the development of the new mosque, and will unveil the design of the mosque at a design roadshow later this year," he said.

Enhancements to mosque infrastructure

In addition to building new spaces for worship, Muis will be upgrading existing mosques so that they remain accessible and inclusive, said Assoc Prof Faishal.

There are currently two major projects underway at Alkaff Kampung Melayu Mosque and Darussalam Mosque, both of which began construction in 2025.

Ar-Raudhah Mosque, which was built in 1993 and has not undergone any major upgrading, is next slated to undergo upgrading works — in the third quarter of the year with completion targeted for 2028.

Muis is considering a temporary prayer site to ensure sufficient prayer spaces and minimal disruption to congregants throughout the construction, said Assoc Prof Faishal, adding that more information will be shared at a later date.

Nurturing religious leaders

Aside from developing religious infrastructure, Assoc Prof Faishal highlighted the importance of investing in religious leadership capabilities to strengthen leadership quality and prepare the next generation.

"Looking ahead, we must continue to develop a new generation of religious leaders who are grounded in Islamic scholarship, confident in Singapore's diverse society, and able to guide the community with wisdom and compassion," he said.

There will be a new Muis leadership development programme for Tier 1 asatizah, or religious teachers with degrees in Islamic studies, to strengthen their capabilities in the course of their career.

The new programme will focus on developing leadership capabilities including strategic thinking, community engagement, and the skills needed to guide Singapore’s religious sector through future challenges and opportunities.

More details on the programme will be shared later this year, said Assoc Prof Faishal, as he encouraged madrasah students and asatizah to take advantage of these opportunities to broaden their horizons.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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