Tenant accuses landlord of barging into her room while she's naked, and washing too few clothes

One tenant was so fed up with her landlord's 'weird' rules that she is contemplating forfeiting her deposit to move out of the HDB flat earlier.

In a Facebook post shared in the Complaint Singapore page on Saturday (Feb 17),Sui said that she is seeking advice about her "situation".

The woman is currently living together with her landlord, an elderly couple, on a six-month lease for an air-conditioned room.

At $800 a month, it covers utilities and she is able to wash clothes twice a week, she posted.

But Sui said that her landlord has threatened to charge her more for washing too few clothes in every laundry run.

"I was called selfish for washing my clothes," she added. "She said I'm wasting her utility bill."

Sui also claimed that her landlord once went into her room while she was naked. Sui didn't reveal the location in her post.

'I can't deal with her anymore'

In her Facebook post, Sui listed other grievances about her landlord.

These include requiring her to buy her own mop and vacuum cleaner, as well as being "forced" to dry her clothes in her room.

Another "weird" rule, Sui said, was that her landlord wants her to pour the water from the kettle immediately after boiling.

The woman said that her landlord has asked her to move out once her six-month lease is up.

This was due to their differences over Sui underloading the washing machine.

She said: "I contacted the agent to let him know that I can't deal with her anymore, and I would like to end it one month in advance instead.

"I'm currently thinking if I should pay for the last month's rent, or just use the deposit as I'm sure she would find excuses to deduct the deposit to compensate for items she felt was 'damaged' or charge me extra for washing clothes."

In the comments, several netizens felt that Sui should move out for her own good.

"You can go to any laundromat to wash your clothes. Save the headache from always getting scolded," one of them said. "End the lease earlier. Your sanity is more important than the money you lose."

Another netizen wrote: "The landlord seems calculative. About time to move out if you are feeling stressed by her demands."

Others felt that Sui should have clarified the house rules with her landlord before moving in.

"I think it depends on what was agreed upon at the start. Different landlords have different demands," one netizen said.

AsiaOne has contacted Sui for more information.

