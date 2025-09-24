Tenant moves out after realising 3-room Jurong flat allegedly sublet to at least 14 people

A woman stayed just 10 days in a rented flat before moving out, after discovering that there were at least 13 other people living in the three-room unit.

41-year-old Liu told Shin Min Daily News that her sister had rented a bed in an HDB flat at Block 501 Jurong West Street 51 in August, for a monthly rate of $450.

Anxious to move in after securing a job here, the woman did not view the flat and paid the 'landlord' one month's rent and a deposit of $450, which came up to a total of $900.

Liu said her sister only realised she had rented a sublet unit after moving in and finding 10 other flat occupants.

"There are four 'rooms'. Two of the rooms each housed six people, with a third room occupied by a couple. It is unclear how many people are in the last room," she claimed.

A photo Liu gave Shin Min depicts three bunk beds in a room, with towels which served as privacy "curtains" draped over the beds.

While the woman's bed was in the master bedroom, which has an attached toilet, she was purportedly not allowed to use it, and all tenants had to share the other toilet.

She was also not allowed to open the windows of the master bedroom. Other windows overlooking the corridor were shut tight and covered by towels or curtains as well, Shin Min reported.

"The air in the room had not been ventilated for a long time, causing a smell. The toilet outside was also extremely dirty, and [tenants] have to queue to shower and wash up," alleged Liu.

She told the Chinese evening daily that the hallway of the flat was cluttered with shoes and suitcases, and the top of the fridge was filled with items.

"I saw the place for myself and thought that this is not a place humans can live in, it's disgusting," she opined.

Liu added that her sister moved out and quit her job after about 10 days of staying there.

A Shin Min reporter contacted the 'landlord', who initially admitted to having a bed for rent but denied it after learning she was speaking to a reporter.

When asked if she knew about the occupancy limit for HDB flats that are rented out, the woman ended the call.

According to the Housing and Development Board, a maximum of six tenants are allowed in a rented three-room flat.

Flat owners are responsible for ensuring only authorised tenants stay in the flat, that the number of tenants does not exceed the maximum number allowed, and that tenants do not further rent out the flat to others or misuse the flat.

