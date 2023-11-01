Tengah public transport woes: New bus service serving residents to start on Nov 26

Residents living in Tengah can look forward to a new public transport option soon.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 1), Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said that bus service 870 serving the Tengah new town via Plantation Crescent will start on Nov 26.

"Residents can use this new bus service to connect to the transport node and amenities in Jurong East and the market at Bukit Batok Block 156," Khor, who is also the MP for Hong Kah North SMC, added.

A brochure released by the Land Transport Authority showed that the bus service will also make stops at JEM, Westgate, Jurong Regional Library and Bukit Batok Swimming Complex.

Khor also shared that from Dec 2023, current bus routes will be extended to serve more residents living in the "forest" town.

Bus service 870 will turn right to Tengah Boulevard and loop in a clockwise direction, Khor said, adding that it will call at a new bus stop opposite Plantation Village before returning to Jurong East.

The announcement comes after several residents had complained about the lack of public transport options in Tengah new town earlier this month.

A survey that polled 59 residents found that some wanted a direct bus service to Jurong East, The Straits Times reported.

Khor said then: "As the roads in the area are also not completely done up and open, some of the bus stops... in the area will also be completed and open in stages to further improve accessibility."

Bus service 992 extended to serve BTO flats

Meanwhile, bus service 992 will be extended to service Build-to-Order flats along Tengah Boulevard - namely Plantation Acres and Plantation Garage - before returning to Bukit Batok Interchange.

Khor shared that more details on the bus routes will be announced soon.

"The teams from LTA and HDB are working hard to get more new roads and bus stops ready in Tengah new town quickly to benefit residents as HDB invites them to collect keys to their new homes," she said.

"A big thank you to all Tengah residents who have shared your valuable feedback with us, and for your patience and understanding, as we make improvements to the transport infrastructure and community amenities to better serve you."

Responding to recent queries from The Straits Times, HDB said that the keys for about 295, or 12.6 per cent, of the 2,333 units in Plantation Acres and Plantation Grange have been collected as at Sept 26.

