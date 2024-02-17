Tengah resident says baby's face swollen from mosquito bites, others voice concern about potential breeding sites

Besides facing issues with the centralised cooling system and a lack of mobile signal, some Tengah residents have voiced concern about mosquitoes in the estate.

In Shin Min Daily News' report on Saturday (Feb 17), one resident surnamed Zhang said that mosquitoes have been "visiting" her Plantation Grange flat since she moved in last December.

The architect, 29, told the Chinese evening daily that the pesky insects would enter her flat through tiny gaps in the doors and windows.

The mosquitoes also bit her six-month-old baby's face, causing the left side of her face to become swollen.

Zhang added that she hopes the authorities would help address the issue.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that they regularly inspect nearby construction sites and remind all relevant agencies to prevent mosquitoes from breeding there.

Meanwhile, Chua Chu Kang Town Council said that mosquito eradication measures are carried out in the estates every Wednesday and Saturday.

Additional mosquito prevention measures will be carried out near Block 133B and 133C in Tengah Garden Avenue until the construction works are completed, they added.

Last December, some Tengah residents voiced concerns about potential mosquito breeding grounds in their estate.

A resident surnamed Goh told Today: "The landscape here is not fully done up and some areas are quite soiled, and this may attract mosquitoes.

"There's a ponding of water here whenever it rains. So I think that's a safety issue, especially for a family like ours with young kids."

Responding to Today's queries then, NEA said that the contractor's NEA-licensed environmental control officer conducts daily search and eradication of mosquito breeding grounds.

Any areas that might become waterlogged or onsite water bodies with anti-mosquito breeding chemicals such as oil or larvicide will also be sprayed, they added.

ALSO READ: Tengah resident returns home from abroad, finds puddles of water in living room and bedrooms

