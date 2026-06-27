Tengah resident suspects deliveryman of keeping her parcel: 'Seems like he tried to blame my neighbour'

A Tengah resident has expressed her concerns after security camera footage allegedly showed a deliveryman taking her parcel, according to a post to Facebook group Complaint Singapore by user Christine Toh on Saturday (June 27).

"So sad," Toh, 44, wrote in her post. "Think my Shopee delivery got taken away by the delivery guy himself."

In video footage taken from her security camera, a man in an orange shirt can be seen holding a parcel and a phone, walking past Toh's door.

He then goes up to the neighbouring unit beside Toh, snapping a photograph of the home with his phone while waving it around.

The man then takes another picture, this time including the parcel in his other hand, placing it in the foreground of the shot.

He also visibly wiggles the phone as he takes the photograph.

Without leaving the parcel behind, the man then walks out of sight of the camera as the video ends.

"Seems like he tried to blame my neighbour by taking photo of proof of delivery to my next-door neighbour and took it away for himself," Toh surmised.

In the comments, Toh gave the man the benefit of the doubt, wondering if he could have simply been tired.

However, she also pointed out that the shaking he did while taking the photograph could be a deliberate attempt at making the photo blurry, so that he could argue he might have delivered to the wrong unit.

"That's the only fault he'll carry, then he'll just blame my neighbour for taking the item and won't own up to it," she guessed.

If she had not recorded the incident on her doorbell camera, it could have caused her to blame her neighbours, Toh said.

"Anyone else had similar situation before, where the parcel is said to be delivered to your neighbour, but they say they didn't receive it?" she questioned in her comment. "Think twice before a quarrel or rift starts."

Neighbourly ties more important

Toh shared with AsiaOne that the parcel contained a filter and device for her espresso machine, costing her about $140.

The price of the items lost are not the main concern for her, however - it's her neighbourly ties that matter most.

"I don't want to sour my relationship with my neighbour as they're nice people," she said.

Toh also told us that she had messaged the deliveryman via Shopee chat after noticing his "weird behaviour" but received no reply.

Toh also said that she has contacted Shopee and that the e-commerce platform is investigating.

AsiaOne has contacted Shopee for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com