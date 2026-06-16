Construction of Tengah Service Reservoir with capacity of 22 Olympic-sized pools completed

Amid a forested area along Bukit Batok Road sit two large circular tanks — standing tall above the nearest buildings — but blending in amongst the trees.

The two tanks are part of the Tengah Service Reservoir, with a combined capacity equivalent to 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

They are used to store treated drinking water from national water agency PUB's waterworks.

Service reservoirs like the one in Tengah help to ensure a continuous and reliable water supply, the agency stated in a news release on Tuesday (June 16).

"They serve as a buffer against daily fluctuations in water demand and help maintain supply reliability during periods of peak usage or unexpected interruptions," PUB said.

The new Tengah Service Reservoir, completed in November 2025, will support the projected increase in water demand from upcoming residential developments in Tengah, which is expected to be home to about 42,000 households.

It will also support the water needs of businesses in the upcoming Tengah industrial precinct, which is part of the Jurong Innovation District.

Built on the highest point in the Tengah area, the service reservoir is able to maintain stable and consistent water pressure across its network.

This ensures that potable water can flow to surrounding developments via gravity without the need for additional pumping, thereby improving operational efficiency and saving costs.

PUB said it worked closely with the Housing and Development Board during the planning and development phase to ensure that the facility will be fully integrated with Tengah's overall masterplan.

AsiaOne was among the media to visit the new service reservoir on June 9 and noted that the exterior tank walls feature dark brown aluminium fins which allowed them to blend in with the surrounding forest.

Remote operations

Construction of the $120 million Tengah Service Reservoir took about three-and-a-half years to complete.

The service reservoir is operated remotely through a centralised system that enables real-time monitoring and control of key operational functions, thereby enhancing work productivity while reducing the need for manual intervention.

PUB said the system can quickly detect shifts in demand or supply, allowing prompt operational response through automated alerts.

There are currently 10 such service reservoirs, including NEWater service reservoirs for industrial customers.

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editor@asiaone.com