Tengeh Reservoir to house one of world's largest floating solar panel systems

SINGAPORE - One of the world's largest single floating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems might soon find a home in the waters of Singapore's Tengeh Reservoir.

In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint, national water agency, the PUB, will from Friday (June 7) seek proposals from companies to design, build, own and run the nation's first large-scale floating system of solar panels that will power water treatment processes.

Two smaller floating solar PV systems will also be deployed by the PUB at the reservoirs in Bedok and Lower Seletar in the second half of this year, for the same reason.

Alongside the conversion of food waste into agricultural compost and the use of water sludge to produce biogas as an alternative energy source, the floating solar PV systems are yet another tool in the nation's arsenal to thrive in a resource-constrained world.